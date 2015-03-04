Preparations well underway to welcome President for 50th anniversary

Near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Beibei Su and Lewis Liu were shooting a piece on Wednesday for Voice of America out of Washington, D.C."It's very exciting. It's a historic moment in American history and very interesting," Su said.Su and Liu arrived in Selma on Tuesday. The team's assignment is to chronicle the events leading up to and during the anniversary celebration.

This is their first trip to Selma. On Wednesday, Su and Liu worked on a story involving Selma's economy.

"It's an exciting assignment for me because I've never been to the southern part of the United States, and I've never been to Alabama. It feels like a different country than Washington, D.C.," Liu said.



While Su and Liu filed their reports, Selma Police Chief William T. Riley told us that it will be all hands on deck this weekend for the Selma Police Department.



"Well, the challenge for the police department is to get enough manpower in to help us with the crowd," Riley said.



Members of the Secret Service are already in town. They had concrete barriers installed in front of the Voting Rights Museum near the bridge.

As you might expect security will be tight, traffic rerouted and a big time crowd on hand. Chief Riley has been down this road before. Riley was a lawman in Virginia before accepting the Selma chief's job a few years ago.

"One thing back in Newport News is that area is a big ship Naval yard and it's close to Washington, D.C.," said Riley.



Riley says the Edmund Pettus Bridge will be closed beginning Friday night around 6 p.m. and reopen Saturday night around 6 p.m. The bridge will be closed again beginning Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and reopen Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.



Chief Riley is counting on his end of the deal to be picture perfect during the celebration, and so does the team from Voice of America.



Selma leaders say they anticipate a crowd between 50,000 to 100,000 this weekend in Selma.



Current President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush are expected to attend.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.