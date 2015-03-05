Security expected to be tight for Selma commemoration - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Security expected to be tight for Selma commemoration

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

More than 100,000 people are expected to gather in the River Region this weekend to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March. Several VIPS will be attending, including members of Congress and Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are remaining tight-lipped about what security measures will be in effect for the weekend.

"I can't discuss any specifics so as not to jeopardize the operation," said Sgt. Steve Jarrett.

Make no mistake, there will be extra law enforcement in the Montgomery and Selma areas this weekend.

"There are about 67 different law enforcement agencies in the state of Alabama that are coming in to help us in either one or all of the events that we're having here in Montgomery," said Montgomery Public Safety Director Chris Murphy. "And it's been a great cooperation between the agencies." 

Murphy is no stranger to this type of cooperation. He spent 21 years traveling the world as a Secret Service agent.

With the eyes of the world once again on Selma, Murphy wants to do his part to ensure law enforcement is seen in a positive light.

"We want to show the world, I think, that Alabama and certainly Montgomery and Selma are different places than they were 50 years ago," Murphy said. "We do that by making sure it's a safe, good environment and that the people who come in know that the police and the public safety officials are here to help them and not be an impediment as they were 50 years ago."

