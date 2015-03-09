Massive crowd kept couple from crossing bridge

Bruce Holmes wore his Sunday best and his heart on his sleeve as he walked towards the Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday.

"I'm excited. This is the 50th anniversary. A long time coming," Holmes said.

From Brown Chapel AME Church the bridge is a solid mile away. Bruce and his wife Linda were determined to soak it all in, step by careful step.

"Yes, it's spiritual. You have churches here walking," Holmes said.

Turning right on Selma Avenue it became clear this would be no ordinary walk -- the one Bruce Holmes has made without any issues the last 30 years every March.

This journey included a few bumps and shoves along the way. The crowd was thick, an estimated 80,000 strong, and you got the feeling of being squeezed in with virtually no room to maneuver.

"I'm feeling a little nervous," Holmes said.

Still, Holmes kept walking and remembering.

"50 years ago today," Holmes said.

With the bridge in sight, a staggering sea of humanity unfolded before him. Every square inch covered the bridge and back down Broad Street for several blocks.

Holmes made it about 20 yards onto the bridge but gave up the fight and he wasn't particularly happy about it.

"Our so-called black leaders are supposed to be organized. You got people pulling this way and that way," Holmes said.

Bruce and Linda Holmes decided to call it a day. They blended in with the masses and went home -- disappointed they couldn't get across but with no regrets on being part of something historic.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.