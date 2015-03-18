Students unveil mural honoring Selma to Montgomery march

Montgomery high school students unveiled a new mural in Montgomery on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March.

Twelve Carver High School art students designed and painted the six panel mural.

"This is again a very poignant time for us to have an opportunity to display these murals and them to be displayed in the Lewis Library on the Voting Rights trail," said Juanita Owes, Director of the Lewis Regional Library.

The mural will be permanently displayed at the Lewis Regional Library.

Next week, thousands are expected in Montgomery to re-enact the day marchers from Selma arrived at the state capitol in Montgomery, which eventually prompted the passage of the voting rights act.

