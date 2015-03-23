Prosecutors: Hubbard's leak claims are baseless

U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
Ron Sparks is expressing his frustration after Gov. Kay Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development. Sparks was the head of the office.More >>
Ron Sparks is expressing his frustration after Gov. Kay Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development. Sparks was the head of the office.More >>
Montgomery is one of five locations being considered for the next generation F-35 fighter jets, but there could be something standing in the way.More >>
Montgomery is one of five locations being considered for the next generation F-35 fighter jets, but there could be something standing in the way.More >>
If you're getting married soon, the way you legalize your union could change.More >>
If you're getting married soon, the way you legalize your union could change.More >>
Hours after the House Legislative Black Caucus passed a resolution and held a press conference, encouraging Governor Robert Bentley to be forthwith and call an election for Alabama's US Senate Seat, Governor Bentley responded.More >>
Hours after the House Legislative Black Caucus passed a resolution and held a press conference, encouraging Governor Robert Bentley to be forthwith and call an election for Alabama's US Senate Seat, Governor Bentley responded.More >>
An Alabama senator wants the federal government to cover most of the cost of caring for inmates with mental illnesses.More >>
An Alabama senator wants the federal government to cover most of the cost of caring for inmates with mental illnesses.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
Rep. Bob Fincher, R - District 37, knows taking on the payday lending industry in Alabama will be tough. According to the Alabama Banking Department, it's more popular here than in any other state.More >>
Rep. Bob Fincher, R - District 37, knows taking on the payday lending industry in Alabama will be tough. According to the Alabama Banking Department, it's more popular here than in any other state.More >>
HRC Alabama and Equality Alabama are holding an Equality Lobby Day at the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday.More >>
HRC Alabama and Equality Alabama are holding an Equality Lobby Day at the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday.More >>
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will seek the governor's office in 2018, she confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will seek the governor's office in 2018, she confirmed Wednesday.More >>