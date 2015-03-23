Prosecutors: Hubbard's leak claims are baseless

State prosecutors asked a judge Monday to reject indicted House Speaker Mike Hubbard's motion to dismiss the case against him.

Hubbard claimed there were violations of the Alabama Grand Jury Secrecy Act.

The state argued the publications Hubbard presented showed no proof of any information protected by the act being leaked.

Prosecutors also asked a judge to block Hubbard's efforts to subpoena Attorney General Luther Strange and employees in his office to testify at a hearing on April 15.

Hubbard was charged with 23 felony ethics law violations in 2014 and is accused of using his office as Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party for personal gain.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.