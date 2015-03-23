Dozens honor civil rights activist in Lowndes Co.

Dozens of people continue to retrace the steps that marchers made from Selma to Montgomery 50 years ago, and on Monday they stopped at Wright Chapel AME Zion Church in Lowndes County to honor a woman who was killed for helping those marchers.

"Today we are stopping at the memorial for Viola Liuzzo,” said Vester Marable, a park ranger. “One of the four martyrs that passed away during the march from Selma to Montgomery."

"Miss Liuzzo came down here to help everyone across the country to be able to vote, because in a democracy, the ballot is power,” Dr Susie Jane-Thomas said. “So her courage of coming down from Michigan to a place like Selma, and I say like Selma because it was foreign to people north of the Mason Dixon Line and many down here too. Its courageous, its brave and this stop shows the power of the people."

"Miss Viola Liuzzo comes from Detroit, where she is a Unitarian activist,” Marable said. “She comes here and she is shuttling workers back and forth from Montgomery back to Selma."

"I definitely wanted to be a part of this,” said Hannah Tatum. “That way I could kind of experience some of what they did. So I have a new appreciation and it will make it a lot more difficult to take what they did for granted.”

