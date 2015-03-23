SPLC holds viewing for Selma documentary in Lowndes County

A special viewing of a documentary on the Selma to Montgomery march aired on Monday for those re-enacting the march this week.

The Southern Poverty Law Center's movie, "Selma - The Bridge to the Ballot" was shown at the Lowndes County Visitor Center.

The film goes all the way back to 1963 and looks at what led to Bloody Sunday and the 54 mile march, which helped lead to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"We thought it was real important to educate young people and adults really, about the hard fought battle to win voting rights for all people,” says Director of the Civil Rights Memorial, Lecia Brooks. “We hope that it will remind people of the sacrifices that were made and really inspire them."

Teachers and community organizations can order the movie for free along with a kit to help you teach lessons on the march. To check out the kit, visit the SPLC's website.

