Ken Hare In Depth: Alabama House punts budget to Senate

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get.

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

The Alabama House of Representatives has passed a budget to cover the operation of non-education state agencies for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. But the way the House did it is hardly a profile in courage. It's more like a profile in timidity.

The House-passed version of the state General Fund budget would slash spending for almost all non-education functions of government, and would be devastating for programs that serve the poor, the mentally ill, and children.

It almost certainly would mean the layoffs of significant numbers of state employees, and likely would cause the state to lose tens of millions of federal dollars because there no longer would be enough state funds to provide the necessary match to draw down the federal money.

It could jeopardize the work done to reform prisons, and make federal intervention more likely.

House members knew the downside of the budget they passed, but they did it anyway. Why? Timidity. They worried less about doing what's right, and more about losing a few votes the next time they face election.

Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, who sponsored the budget legislation, was among those who said he hoped the Legislature would still approve tax increases to offset the worst effects of the budget cuts.

In other words, the House punted to the Senate, while trying to send the message that if senators had the courage to support some modest tax increases they might muster the gumption to go along with them. But some House members clearly did not want to support taxes if there was any chance the Senate would not concur.

Senate eyes gambling expansion

Meanwhile, some members of the Senate seemed to be intent on using the budget crunch as a means to expand gambling in the state.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is pushing a proposal to allow Alabama voters to decide if they want a lottery and casino gambling.

(Please note that I wrote "lottery AND casino gambling." Under Marsh's bill, voters could not choose one or the other -- they would have to take both or get neither one.)

The legislation would allow casino-style gambling at the state's four dog tracks, essentially granting them a monopoly in perpetuity for non-Indian casino gambling. (Under federal law, Indian tribes essentially can operate the same type of gambling establishments that a state allows for non-Indian gambling.)

Alabamians should wonder why the Legislature is not considering putting up for bid the right to operate casinos, as several other states have done. This bidding process has brought in millions in up-front money for states, while still allowing high taxation on the money bet at casinos.

If Alabama is going to expand gambling, the least lawmakers should do is to maximize the revenue the state will receive.

Tobacco tax would save lives

Gov. Robert Bentley, a medical doctor, proposed a major increase in the state's tobacco tax as a way to help address the shortfall in the General Fund budget. Bentley's proposal still would have left Alabama's tobacco tax significantly below the national average among the states.

Dr. Bentley knew the higher tax would cause some people to give up smoking, but more important, it would cause many young people to avoid taking up smoking in the first place. The doctor knew that would save lives.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bentley knew that reduced tobacco use eventually would save the state millions of dollars in paying for tobacco-related health coverage -- money that could be used for other under funded health programs.

But the Alabama House shied away from the proposal by our doctor/governor, and even from a much more modest raise proposed by a fellow House member. (See "timidity," above.)

If the Legislature could find the gumption to raise tobacco taxes, legislators also should consider applying the tobacco tax to so-called "e-cigarettes" that deliver nicotine to users without tobacco.

A heating element inside the e-cigarettes heats nicotine and other liquids and flavors into a vapor, which the user inhales. Some argue that "vaping" is a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products, but health professionals fear the practice will have serious health effects and is particularly troubling for youths.

If legislators could overcome their timidity and raise the tobacco tax, they should ensure that it applies to nicotine delivered by "vaping" as well.

Even if they don't raise the tobacco tax, extending the state's current tax to "vaping" products would make sense and keep some Alabama's youths from adopting a practice that is addicting and could prove to have serious health issues.

(For the sake of disclosure, let me note that my wife works in the smoking cessation field.)

Ken Hare is a longtime newspaper editorial page editor and editorial writer who now writes a regular column for wsfa.com. Contact him at khare@wsfa.com