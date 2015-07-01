Southeastern Grocers donates $3M to Wounded Warrior Project

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Harveys, announced on Friday that together with customer donations, vendor contributions and all profits earned on July 4, the company donated $3,044,091.38 to the Wounded Warrior Project's (WWP) Independence Program.

Winn-Dixie recently announced that it was pledging 100 percent of profits generated on July 4th to support the organization.

“I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support this program received from our associates, customers and even from individuals living outside of the communities we serve," said Ian McLeod, CEO and President of Southeastern Grocers. "This contribution to help support the Independence Program would not be possible without the generosity of our associates who gave their time to work in our stores on Independence Day and our customers and vendor partners who shopped with us and made extra contributions to the fund.”

About Wounded Warrior Project

The mission of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. WWP’s purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public’s aid for the needs of injured service members; to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other; and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To get involved and learn more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

“Continuing our work with Winn-Dixie in the spirit of supporting our lifelong commitment to serving our nation’s veterans is exciting,” stated Steven Nardizzi, CEO of Wounded Warrior Project. “Dedication to our injured service members is evident in the sincere efforts of companies like Winn-Dixie, and the support we will be receiving from them is vital to our mission to honor and empower our Wounded Warriors, and Independence Day is the perfect time to celebrate.”

“Winn-Dixie operates in states with some of the highest Active Duty military populations in the United States,” said Ian McLeod, CEO and president of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. “While we recognize on Memorial Day those soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice and give thanks to those who have served on Veterans Day, the sacrifice and needs of those who are severely injured visibly or invisibly is not necessarily fully understood. I am honoured that we are running this program and am thankful to the military men and women and their families for their service and sacrifice.”

