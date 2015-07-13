Visitors share personal reasons for coming to SEC Media Days - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Visitors share personal reasons for coming to SEC Media Days

Mark Sharp decided his birthday would be better spent at SEC Media Days than at work. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Mark Sharp decided his birthday would be better spent at SEC Media Days than at work. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Jerry Alverson is in his tenth years of visiting SEC Media Days. He's a life-long Auburn fan. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Jerry Alverson is in his tenth years of visiting SEC Media Days. He's a life-long Auburn fan. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former football players and critics talk upcoming season performances on Radio Row. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Former football players and critics talk upcoming season performances on Radio Row. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SEC football team helmets help turn the hotel atmosphere into a sports frenzy. (Source: WSFA 12 News) SEC football team helmets help turn the hotel atmosphere into a sports frenzy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HOOVER, AL (WSFA) -

There is a reason why Mark Sharp showed up so early Monday morning at the Winfrey Hotel in Hoover. One, he's never been to SEC Media Days before, and second, today was his birthday. Sharp turned 44 Monday, and his wife surprised him with a trip to the sports event. 
 
"She asked me what I wanted to do on my birthday. I said, 'Well, I could go to work and I could do something exciting so I chose to come here instead of going to work," Sharp explained.
 
Pretty soon Sharp was joined by Jerry Alverson of Pell City, Alabama. Alverson, an Auburn fan since 1949, started coming to SEC Media Days 10 years ago.
 
"Every year it gets more exciting," Alverson admits. "It's something different every year!" 
 
Just for today people like Alverson and Sharp forgot about the depressing headlines around the world and soaked up the electric atmosphere of what's become the only game in town every summer in Hoover. 

Down Radio Row inside the hotel pundits and ex-players gave analysis about the upcoming season.
 
"Alabama is a dangerous team from top to bottom, but they do have a question mark at quarterback," said one player.
 
Perhaps the most poignant moment we came across was the story of Kathy Frawley who made a dream come true for her son.
 
"He is 33 but has the heart of an 8-year old," Frawley said. "He has a condition, and we're not sure what the life expectancy is. I wanted to make him happy and make a memory."

Head coaches for Auburn, Florida and Vanderbilt started it off Monday. The SEC Media Days 2015 party is well underway.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Auburn's football field hedges damaged after Iron Bowl win

    Auburn's football field hedges damaged after Iron Bowl win

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:14 PM EST2017-11-28 00:14:04 GMT

    Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.

    More >>

    Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.

    More >>

  • LSU athletic director responds to report about FBI probe docs into college basketball

    LSU athletic director responds to report about FBI probe docs into college basketball

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-02-23 21:29:23 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-02-23 21:39:37 GMT
    LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)
    LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    More >>

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    More >>

  • Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee

    Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:27 PM EST2018-02-27 19:27:00 GMT
    South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
    South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

    Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee. 

    More >>

    Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly