Spurrier headlines busy day two at SEC Media Days in Hoover

What coach has attended SEC Media Days the most? That would be Steve Spurrier.

Spurrier is entering his 11th year with South Carolina and 23rd overall. He might be 70 years old, but he's still going strong.

"Somebody told me the other day that I was the youngest coach in the SEC who has won four-straight bowl games. It's something for the critics to talk about. When you don't go 11-2, well let's see how can I criticize South Carolina. I feel good. I feel good where our team is. I feel like I have a lot of years left," Spurrier said.

Also on Tuesday, Texas A&M's Kevin Sumlin made his fourth appearance at SEC Media Days.

Last year was life after Manziel and the Aggies slipped to 8-5 overall.

"Where we were, we have to get better defensively. We made that change. We talked about where we are in the run game. We made that change and put an emphasis on those two things," Sumlin said.

Last year's surprise team was Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs climbed all the way to the top ranking before sliding late in the season.

"I think they are desperate to get back. I think that's the standard and expectations they want to live up to. A team that will find a way to be playing a game late in the season for an opportunity to win the SEC west, and then go win that game," said Mississippi State Coach Dan Mullen.

The Tennessee Volunteers enter year three under Butch Jones.

Expectations are high, especially with talented junior quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

"He's our quarterback. Our players believe in him. He's a winner. He's extremely competitive. So, going in to this season this is the first time where we really know who our starting quarterback is," Jones said.

The Vols finished 7-6 in 2014 with a Taxslayer Bowl victory.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.