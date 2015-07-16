Montgomery County Commissioner files papers to run for Mayor

See the sample ballot for mayor and city council seats for the city of Montgomery in the upcoming August 25th municipal elections.

See the sample ballot for mayor and city council seats for the city of Montgomery in the upcoming August 25th municipal elections.

County Commissioner Dan Harris filed papers on Thursday to run for Mayor.

Harris turned the papers in this morning at the county election center.

He addressed the problems he plans to fix in the city, from the crime and youth issues to finances.

"The debt service in 2018 goes from roughly $22 million a year to $42 million a year, almost doubling, and that's 20 percent of the total revenue for this city,” Harris said. “We're going to have get inside of the numbers and work to figure out a way to handle that type of payment that's coming."

Mayor Strange has qualified for the race. Artur Davis and Buena Browder have applied. Ella Bell has not submitted the needed papers as of yet.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.