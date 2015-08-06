The Voting Rights Act turns 50 today

One room in the Hank Sanders Technology Center at Wallace Community College in Selma became the center of debate, remembrance and reflections on the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.



"We were in a system of enslavement,"said Faya Rose Toure.



Toure helped organized a small conference about the act at Wallace Community College on Thursday.



Callie Greer drove from Montgomery to be part of it.



"Your vote has power, so powerful people pay for it. There are people who will hurt you for it and people will intimidate you for it," said Greer.



The Voting Rights Act isn't quite what it used to be.



Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key part of the law, the part where areas with a history of discrimination are no longer required to get the government's approval on voting changes.



"All of us have to at least acknowledge that we're not quite there yet but we've made great strides," said Catrena Norris Carter, who is the coordinator for the Selma Jubilee.



Still, Catrena Norris Carter and Callie Greer believe overall the Voting Rights Act achieved what it set out to do 50 years later.



The celebration of the law continues Thursday with the musical Selma at the Bridge House Theatre.



