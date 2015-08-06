Civil Rights icon Amelia Robinson hospitalized

The Family of Dr. Amelia Boynton Robinson has confirmed that the Civil Rights icon was hospitalized in July after she suffered a massive stroke.

“Last month, Dr. Amelia Boynton Robinson was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke," Robinson's family said in a statement. "Presently, she is in stable, but critical condition. Her physicians, nurses and other health care providers are working around the clock to give her the best of care and the required medical attention she needs. The Family asks that you continue to lift her up in your prayers for recovery, and to lift up the Family in your prayers as we bind together in our Loved One’s best interest. We also ask that you respect our wishes for privacy regarding visitation while Dr. Boynton Robinson is undergoing all available treatment to overcome her condition. Thank you. The Family of Dr. Amelia Boynton Robinson.”

Robinson graduated from Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in 1927, and is the second oldest living alumnus of the historic institution.

In 1964, Robinson became the first female African American from Alabama to seek a seat in the United States Congress, and was the first woman to ever run on the Democratic ticket in the state.

Robinson played a key part in the Civil Rights movement in Selma, and a monument now stands at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating and memorializing her bravery and hard work in Dallas County.

Those who wish to assist the family with the mounting cost of medical bills can contact Bruce Boynton at 334-349-3694 or Germaine Bowser at 267-252-7750.

