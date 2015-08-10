AL prosecutors oppose Hubbard's request to delay ethics trial

Alabama Prosecutors released a statement on Monday stating their opposition regarding House Speaker Mike Hubbard's request to delay his trial on ethics charges.

The attorney general's office on Monday told a judge that there's no legitimate reason to push back the trial scheduled for Oct 19. In a court filing, prosecutors said that the public deserved a resolution in the case.

The state says that Hubbard agreed to the Oct. 19 trial date at the Jan. 30 scheduling conference, and that Hubbard has not offered any legitimate reasons to postpone the trial.

Hubbard's lawyers originally asked for a delay in the trial, saying there were unresolved legal issues in the case and problems with discovery.

The House speaker also said he might challenge the constitutionality of the state ethics law. Prosecutors say Hubbard has had plenty of time to file such a challenge and they accused his defense of stalling.

State officials say that in October, 2014, Hubbard's counsel, J. Mark White, publicly stated at a press conference that the defense "will be running a hurry-up offense" and that Hubbard himself publicly stated that he was "looking forward to clearing his name."

According to the state, even though Hubbard and his counsel made those statements in 2014, Hubbard has sought to delay the case by manufacturing discovery issues as a pretext for a continuance, issuing well over 40 subpoenas on irrelevant and collateral matters and inexplicably stalling the filing of his long-promised motion that would challenge the constitutionality of the Alabama Ethics Law.

Hubbard was arrested in October, 2014 on 23 felony ethics charges for personal gain.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.