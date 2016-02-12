Raycom Media Camellia Bowl luncheon kicks off ticket sales

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was part celebration, part volunteer appreciation, part sales pitch. Raycom Media President and CEO Paul McTear joined Camellia Bowl Executive Director Johnny Williams Thursday at a luncheon at the RSA Activity Center.
The second annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 19th on ESPN.
"With it being in the afternoon, people can come to the game and still have time to go to a party that night if there's a Christmas party," Williams said. "We're hoping this date and time is something we're saddled with for a lot of years to come," he said.
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who is replacing Tim Tebow on the SEC Network's pregame show "SEC Nation," was the featured speaker.
Williams introduced the Legacy Club, a program that allows fans to select the same seats at Cramton Bowl each year.
Fans can buy tickets online at CamelliaBowl.com
Bowling Green came from behind to beat South Alabama in the inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.
Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.