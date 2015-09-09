Dothan city leaders show off new hiking, biking trails

Hikers and mountain bikers will soon have brand new trails to enjoy in Dothan.

The first trail is a mile long. It's not completed yet, but officials say it will eventually be 11-12 miles long. They started off with 100 acres of land and Wells Fargo donated an additional 300.

The first trail will open to the public Oct. 3, and they'll be having Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, which is recognized nationally.

"Kids are not able to get out on there bikes and be able to enjoy nature anymore, and we want to be able to provide a safe place, where they can ride their bikes and be in nature," said James Wells, from the Southeast Alabama Mountain Biking Association

In October, they will start putting in parking lots. Construction for the remaining trails will begin in November and completion of the project is expected in May.

"Twenty percent of our population here in Dothan hikes for pleasure. Now we don't have any hiking trails in Dothan, so that tells us they're going somewhere else with the interest. Now that percent, or 1 in 5 people in Dothan is going to be hiking here in Dothan, Alabama," said Kim Meeker, from Dothan Leisure Services.

The Southeast Alabama Mountain Biking Association is collecting mountain bikes for underprivileged children. They're also taking monetary donations to purchase them. They would like to provide at least 25 bikes, that cost about $300 each. To help, contact the Southeast Alabama Mountain Biking Association or Dothan Leisure Services.

