New dean of students comes to Enterprise State Community College

Enterprise State Community College has a new Dean of students. He was welcomed Monday afternoon and already has a list of goals to accomplish.

"One of the main topics of higher education as a whole right now is writing because when students get to the next level which is usually English 1 or English 2 or literature, one of the biggest struggles students have nationwide is writing," said Olieier Charles, the incoming Dean of Students at Enterprise State Community College.

Charles worked as a the director of admissions and enrollment management at the University of West Alabama prior to this position. He says, reading skills, career technology programs and enrollment are on the top of the list of things to improve. He believes improving academics and career tech programs will draw more students to the school. He also wants to strengthen community relationships and bring fresh marketing ideas to the table.

"My favorite thing about Enterprise is the fact it's a student centered institution and we think that's very important, because after all that's our mission, that's what we're here for to serve those students and to help them in their transition," Charles said.

The school is expecting a new school president soon also. They currently have an interim president who's been overseeing operations since October 2nd. Interim president, Dr. Vicky Ohlson grew up in Daleville Alabama. She worked as the Director of Academic Affairs for the Alabama Community College System office In Montgomery previously. She's happy to be back home and to be a part of the team.

"The governor has placed a prime interest on career technical education, because it's the path for many people to a job directly after college so we want to be able to serve the Wiregrass area with programs that meet the students needs," Ohlson said.

A literacy seminar was held this afternoon. They're hoping to have more seminars throughout the year to improve reading and writing skills.

Officials have not said when the next president will be named.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.