Democratic debate watch parties held in Montgomery

Heading into Tuesday's debate, all eyes were on Hillary Clinton. But not every Democrat has their mind made up just yet.

"I'm actually waiting to feel out the candidates," said Traci Howell, a member of River Region Young Democrats. "I mean, Hillary's obviously a popular choice. Everyone knows her because of her husband. but some of the other candidates, I really don't know much about so I really want to learn more about them before I actually make my decision."

That's why the River Region Young Democrats held a debate viewing party at the Doubletree Hotel. They're hoping the next President will tackle issues like equal pay and paid sick leave.

"Even though that President Obama has done a great job with job growth and universal health care, he's also not a magician as one of the candidates mentioned tonight," said Kynesha Brown, President of River Region Young Democrats. "So there's so much more work that needs to be done. That's why we're pushing for another democratic president."

Alabama State University also had their own viewing party Tuesday night. They say getting citizens involved early helps strengthen our democracy.

"The voter turnout for primary elections tends to be lower than general elections," said Alecia Hoffman, an ASU Political Science instructor. "So we want to get our students involved in the political process relatively early, let them know who the candidates are, where their ideological viewpoints and stances are on the issues so they're pretty prepared when they go to the polls to vote."

Alabamians won't have to wait long to see at least one of the candidates. Hillary Clinton will speak at the Alabama Democratic Conference Convention in Hoover this Saturday.

The ADC hasn't officially endorsed Clinton, but they did endorse her over President Obama in the 2008 primaries.

