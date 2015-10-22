Ken Hare In Depth: Judge sucks blood from indigent defendants

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

Can't afford to pay your fines? In Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins' court, you apparently have to donate blood to avoid immediate arrest, which has publications throughout the nation and even around the world comparing the Alabama judiciary to vampires or blood-sucking parasites.

There is so much wrong with Wiggins' actions that the mind boggles; so much, in fact, that the Alabama Court of the Judiciary should immediately suspend him from the bench pending an investigation and his ultimate removal as a judge.

First, coercing people to donate blood creates a serious public health threat. People with diseases who should not give blood might feel compelled to lie to the questions designed to eliminate donors whose blood might infect recipients. For that reason, the agency that received the blood donations coerced by Wiggins had to destroy most of it.

Careful selection of donors is a key step in preventing the spread of such viral infections as AIDS and hepatitis through blood transfusions, and coercing people to donate undermines that preventive step.

Second, Wiggins (or any other judge) does not have the legal authority to coerce blood donations with the threat of immediate arrest. As a judge, that is something there is simply no excuse for him not to know.

Regular readers probably remember Wiggins as the man whom Gov. Robert Bentley removed from the Alabama State University board of trustees for having a conflict of interest.

What they may not remembers is that it was not the first time the judge faced conflict of interest issues.

Several years ago, the Court of the Judiciary issued a public reprimand of Wiggins for refusing to remove himself from a court case in which he had a conflict of interest. That case, like the allegations involving Wiggins and the ASU board of trustees, involved family members of the judge.

According to the findings by the Court of the Judiciary, which hears complaints against judges, Wiggins involved himself in a court proceeding that involved members of his family even though the motions had not been assigned to him. In a case involving a subpoena in a voter fraud investigation by the state Attorney General's Office, the reprimand said Wiggins quashed the subpoena and search warrant even though he knew that his sister, brother-in-law and first cousin were among those being investigated and that he had no jurisdiction in the case.

"The impartiality of the judiciary is a right of the citizens, not a private right of judges," the reprimand stated. "The public must be able to trust that our judges will dispense justice fairly and impartially. Judge Wiggins, by his actions, disregarded that trust."

In addition to the public reprimand, Wiggins was suspended without pay for 90 days. But all that pales in comparison with the latest outrage to come out of Wiggins' courtroom.

According to news reports, Wiggins told defendants that if they couldn’t pay their fines or fees, they should donate blood at a mobile blood donation unit in the courthouse parking lot. For those who did not donate blood, the judge said "the sheriff has enough handcuffs.”

An attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which filed a complaint with the Judicial Inquiry Commission, called the threat of blood or jail "a shocking disregard for not only judicial ethics but for the constitutional rights of defendants.”

Under the U.S. Constitution, people who cannot afford to pay their fines or debts cannot be sentenced to prison.

In a district as poor as the one Wiggins represents in west Alabama, it is difficult to see how he can continue to be elected with such callous treatment of indigents. But that is a matter for the voters.

But the Judicial Inquiry Commission and the Court of the Judiciary have a solemn obligation to protect the integrity of the judicial process. Canon 2B of the Canon of Judicial Ethics calls for all Alabama judges to "avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the judicial office into disrepute."

How is this for disrepute? A headline on the website of the Guardian, a national newspaper in the United Kingdom, asks "When did Alabama judges become vampires?" The headline on the website of the Sunday Times, the United Kingdom's largest newspaper, reads: "A pint of blood is judge's pound of flesh."

Similar headlines abound in national and international news outlets, making the Alabama judicial system a world-wide laughingstock.

The Court of the Judiciary allowed Wiggins to remain on the bench in 2009 when he outrageously abused his judicial authority to intervene on behalf of his relatives. So in a way, the Alabama judicial system only has itself to blame for this latest embarrassment.

Wiggins needs to be removed from the bench. If not, the embarrassments to the state and the judiciary only will get worse.

