Road, Bridge projects completed with ATRIP Funding

Several road and bridge improvements have been completed In Houston and Henry counties with funding from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Program.

The state received $1 billion in federal funding for the projects.

Houston County made $20 million worth of improvements over three years. They had a total of 19 projects.

"The program allowed all of us including Houston County to move projects forward that it would've taken us years to do," said Houston County Commissioner Mark Culver.

Henry County made more than $6 million in improvements in three years.

"It would've been the equivalent of about 12 years worth of federal funding to get all of this work done," said Henry County Engineer Chris Champion.

However, more repairs are needed in both counties.

"Unfortunately we've got significant problems ongoing on some county roads that ATRIP couldn't be used on and we've got to work on getting those resurfaced," Culver said.

Leaders ask residents for patience while they work to find the funding to fix the remaining roads.

The state has formed a coalition by the name of DRIVE Alabama. It's made up of county engineers, commissioners, and community members to further address infrastructure needs and limited funding.

The Drive Alabama website will launch on Nov. 16, 2016. In the meantime you can follow the campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

