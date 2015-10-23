Eufaula Police warn residents of phone scams

The Eufaula Police Department has received several reports of phone scams and they're warning the public of potential dangers.

The scammers may know your name, email address, phone number, and even parts of your social security number.

"With technology being the way it is now, you can pay a nominal fee and go online and type in anyone's name and if you're willing to pay the fee you can get their address, their phone number, you can get their relatives; but just because someone has your vital Information it does not mean their legitimate," said Eufaula Police Chief, Steve Watkins.

Police say, these scammers are posing as attorneys, the IRS and even law enforcement to get you to give them your credit card information.

About eight months ago, William Adkins of Eufaula received a call from someone claiming to be a loan shark. He hadn't taken out a loan, but they told him he owed $300 and if he didn't pay it, they would call the local police and put him in jail.

"I didn't blow it off because I was worried. They told me that if I didn't have it in there by that day, that I was going to have a warrant out,"

Adkins said.

Adkins then called his dad.

"I was trying to get the money up when I contacted my father, and he said 'wait a minute hold on this doesn't sound right,'" Adkins said.

Police say the most recent scam was from a fake law firm by the name of Christopher, Pierce, and Washington. A woman by the name of Christina called from a number starting with a 319 area code. They claimed a case was filed against the individual in Barbour County for allegations of check fraud and theft by deception. The check they referenced was from over 10 years ago.

Police say the scam artists are using slightly different tactics, but they're all looking for payments due for various crimes. If it's a legitimate case, documents will be sent to notify you.

"Anybody that ask you for money over the phone for a call that you did not initiate, we advise just hang up," Watkins said.

To report a suspicious call contact the federal trade commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP. Investigators have traced some calls overseas.



