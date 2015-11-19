2 suspects being sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Dothan business

The Dothan Police Department is currently searching for two suspects in an attempted robbery of a Dothan business that led to an employee being shot.

Police say the suspects walked into a business at 510 Bic Road around 1 p.m. on Thursday, and demanded money. According to police, the suspects was wearing masks to cover their faces.

A clerk at the business reportedly refused to give the suspects any money, at which point one of the suspects shot the clerk in the leg with a shotgun.

The clerk was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information regarding the attempted robbery, call the Dothan Police Department or CrimeStoppers immediately.

