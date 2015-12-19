Sweet Young'Uns celebrate 50th anniversary with concert fundraiser

If you don't have any plans for New Year's Eve, check out the 'Sweet Young'uns' concert in Alex City.

The concert will be a fundraiser for Camp Assca in Jacksons' Gap near Alex City. The concert will be held at the Alex City Elks Lodge located at 658 Elks Parkway.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The tickets can be purchased on various websites such as the Sweet Young'uns and the Alex City Elks Lodge websites.

Band leaders say every dime collected will be given to Camp Assca, which is a camp for children and adults with disabilities.

Allison Wetherbee first arrived at the camp as a 7-year old, and she is now the camp's director of communications.

"Camp Assca is one of the more special places in the world to me. It gave me a break from disabilities. I was born with no arms and legs. Camp Assca gave me a break from the stress of having this disability throughout my childhood. The camp has always been a place for me to get away from that. It's a magical place," said Wetherbee.

Organizers say their goal is to raise $10,000 from the concert. The Sweet Young'uns will celebrate their 50th anniversary as a group on New Year's Eve.



Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.