Bama fans living in Arizona include former swimmer for Crimson Tide

Laura Redpath, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, swam for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1994 to 1998.

She and her kids gave up sleeping in late to get a chance to see the players and get autographs during Media Day leading up to Monday's National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers.

"I just came down with the family and hope to have fun with the kids and hopefully get some autographs from the players and root on Alabama to win Monday night," she said.

Also milling around on Media Day was Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Committee.

Hancock says they couldn't be more pleased with the teams playing for the top prize in the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.



"Well for those of us on the College Football Playoff Committee, we are delighted to have the number one and number two teams here. The Selection Committee got it right. Obviously, Clemson is number one with them being undefeated and Alabama is Alabama. What more can you say. It's a great matchup," said Hancock.

Before long, the hype will end and the teams will zero their focus on the task at hand, a chance to lift a 52-pound trophy worth its weight in bronze, gold and stainless steel.

The National Championship Trophy stands a little more than 25 inches tall.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.