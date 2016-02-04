Selma Interpretive Center expansion on schedule

The expansion of the Selma Interpretive Center downtown, which announced plans for expansion in August, is coming along fairly well these days.

Work crews were seen Thursday tearing out old wood and ripping up the floor. The expansion of the center will happen on the second and third floors of the building.

Selma officials say part of the expansion is being funded by a $150,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority. The entire project will cost around one million dollars.



Once the work is finished on the expansion the additional space will house more civil rights exhibits and educational materials. According to officials, the work is ongoing but the center plans to be finished by October.

