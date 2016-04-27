Lake Martin couple resilient even after April 27th damage

Bob and Sharon Young remember the April 27th tornado like it was yesterday.



"I have a two-way radio I keep in my house and I could hear the volunteer firemen trying to come to me," Bob Young said with a slight bit of emotion.



Even five years later, Bob has a little trouble relaxing when a storm comes up. It didn't used to be this way. In fact, the Youngs lived in south Florida and weathered many hurricanes including Hurricane Andrew in 1992, a category five which killed 65 people.



"It never bothered me. We had quite a bit of damage to our house in Florida," said Young.



A tornado however, is a different animal for Bob Young.

"When you hear a tornado coming it sounds like a train and a jet engine at the same time. It's horribly loud. It's there and then in it's a couple of minutes it's gone," said Young.

The tornado of April 27th caused more than $200,000 in damage to his home and property in Windover on Lake Martin. Thankfully, Bob and his wife were not injured.

"Lessons learned? Enjoy everyday and value every friend," said Sharon Young.



The Youngs have recovered. The home has been repaired and the property now has a small dam to prevent further erosion. While visiting Bob and Sharon, they wanted me to check out something just on the edge of their driveway. It's not just a tree but something deeper, a sign they say that gave them comfort those five years ago and still does today.



"It's shaped just like a cross. We felt okay. The neighbors are okay and He's telling us so," said Mrs. Young.



Recovered, renewed and a greater appreciation for life. It's the story of Bob and Sharon Young on the lake.



The tornado that struck Lake Martin that day was among the 60 plus tornadoes that day in Alabama.

