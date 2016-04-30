ASF event celebrates southern playwrights

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the state theater of Alabama, will present four new plays in the form of concert readings this spring.

The festival is part of ASF's Southern Writers’ Project and is scheduled for May 6th through the 8th, 2015.

The Southern Writers’ Project was created to help develop plays by Southern playwrights that celebrate the Southern Experience. The readings will be available to the public over the festival weekend.

“Over 50% of the plays work shopped by SWP have gone on to receive their world premieres, and over 75% of those world premieres have received subsequent productions," said Nancy Rominger, Director of the Southern Writers’ Project and ASF Associate Artistic Director. "These are amazing statistics unmatched by other new play development programs, and really illustrate the significance of the Southern Writers’ Project on a national scale.”

Tickets for each concert reading are $15 for adults or $10 for students. Audience members can choose to attend a single reading or the whole weekend with a special package that includes meals, activities, and interaction with the artists.

For information contact the ASF box office at 800.841.4273 or visit online.



FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:



Friday, May 6, 4pm: Peter Hick's 'Lovesick'

SUMMARY: When an advertising executive begs off of a fundraiser mixer with his wife to stay at home to “work” with his curvaceous assistant, he has no idea that his wife has some murderous plans of her own! ASF patrons may recall the World Premiere of Peter Hicks’ Thinking of You on the Festival Stage in 2008. A Friday evening package is available that includes the reading, talk-back event and a dinner reception with the actors and playwrights. Package Reservations must be made no later than Tuesday, May 5th.



Saturday, May 7, 10am: Prince Duren’s 'Delta Secret'

SUMMARY: An ex-boxer working on a farm in 1920s Mississippi outbids his boss when he and his brother-in-law purchase a building downtown to convert into a night club. The resulting tensions cause family secrets to be revealed. There is a package available that includes a boxed lunch. Package Reservations must be made no later than Tuesday, May 5th.



Saturday, May 7, 1pm: Winners of annual YSWP (Young Southern Writers’ Project) competition

ASF actors will read three one-act plays by high-school playwrights. The YSWP event is followed by a free ice cream social.



Saturday, May 7, 4pm: Kenneth Green's 'In the Midnight Hour'

SUMMARY: a new musical that celebrates the life and music of Prattville native Wilson Pickett. One of the most popular singers of the ‘60s, Wilson Picket scored a series of R&B and popular hits on Atlantic Records between 1964 and 1972 that included “in the Midnight Hour,” “Mustang Sally,” and “Funky Broadway.” A Saturday evening package is available that includes the reading, talk-back event and a dinner reception with the actors and playwrights. Package Reservations must be made no later than Tuesday, May 5th.



Sunday, May 8, 10:30am reading: Lucile Lichtblau's 'Starstruck'

SUMMARY: The Goldenbergs, a struggling Jewish family in the midst of the Great Depression and impending war, are dazzled by dreams of Hollywood. A Sunday morning package is available that includes breakfast, the reading and talk-back event. Package Reservations must be made no later than Tuesday, May 5th.

Copyright 2016. WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.

Information provided by ASF