Summer concert to feature Big Band, Olympic tributes

The city of Montgomery's concert band, The Capitol Sounds, is preparing for its next big event and you're invited!

Join the band for “A Summer Spectacular," a celebration of the summer season with music from the summer Olympics and more.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7th at 7 p.m. at Saint James United Methodist Church on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.

The band will perform music from legendary Hollywood composer John Williams, including "Superman March" and "Olympic Fanfare and Theme." (The 2016 Summer Olympic Games will be held this August in Brazil.)

Conductor John Jackson will also lead the group in a rendition of H. Owen Reed's "La Fiesta Mexicana." And feature trumpeter, Dr. Bryan Reeves, will help lead a tribute to Big Band artist Harry James.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted with proceeds will help offset regular band expenses and the organization's annual Young Artist Solo Competition.

For more information about the Capitol Sounds Concert Band, please visit this website.

