Creek Walk concert series begins in Prattville

The City of Prattville announced this week the 3rd Annual Creek Walk Concert Series will begin Tuesday, June 14.

'Souled Out' from Montgomery will headline the first concert, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. 'Souled Out' specializes in soul, rhythm and blues, jazz and pop that appeals to all generations.

Here's a look at the bands that will headline future concerts in the series:

June 28 – Hollye Horton



July 12 – Common Ground



July 26 – Stephen Bray and the Alabama Troubadours (Military Appreciation Night)

The concerts are free and open to the public. Downtown eateries and shops will be open late and various food vendors will be on site. City officials encourage you to bring lawn chairs or blanket to relax along the Autauga Creek and enjoy the music and the sunset.

For more information, contact the Prattville Special Events Office at 334-595-0854 or visit this website.

Source: City of Prattville

