5 transported to hospital following 2-vehicle wreck on Chisholm Street

Five motorist were injured, including three juveniles, on Tuesday when two cars collided on Chisholm Street, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say the wreck occurred in the 600 block of Chisholm Street, and that one of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That is all the information that was made available at this time.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.