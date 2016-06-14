Family Free Day at Rosa Parks Museum June 18

The Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University Montgomery will do away with admission fees on Saturday, June 18. It's the museum's second Family Free Day of the summer.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature free tours of the museum, an art class, storytelling by A. Faye Boykin and voter registration. The Savanna Café will offer samples of African and Caribbean foods from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a replica 1955 Montgomery City bus will be on hand for viewing.

Boykin, a best-selling author, speaker and glove designer, will discuss the significance of abolitionist Sojourner Truth and the Juneteenth celebration. Performances will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.



Born in Brewton, Boykin is an honor graduate of Tuskegee University with a degree in social work. She is the author of the bestseller “No Testimony without a Test,” and has published three other books: “Been through the Fire but Didn’t Get Burned,” “In Due Season – They that Wait – Don’t Wait to Late,” and “Gold on Your Fingertips! Stop Sittin’ on Your Assets.”



Boykin received the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Council’s 2003 Sojourner Truth Award and is a two-time recipient of the Key to the City of Birmingham.



Dedicated on Dec. 1, 2000, Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum was constructed on the site of the old Empire Theatre where Mrs. Parks made her courageous stand in 1955. The interpretive museum includes a space for permanent and special exhibits, as well as a 103-seat, multimedia auditorium. Six distinct and unique areas inside the museum tell the story of bravery and courage of Parks, whose arrest sparked the 381-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.

In addition, the Museum includes a Children’s Wing where guests travel back through time on the Cleveland Avenue Time Machine, visiting key points in history from the early 1800s to the early “Jim Crow” era.

