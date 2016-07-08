I-65 SB clear following wreck near mm 142 (Ft. Deposit) - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-65 SB clear following wreck near mm 142 (Ft. Deposit)

(Source: Griffin Hagler) (Source: Griffin Hagler)
FORT DEPOSIT, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Interstate 65 southbound near the 142 mile marker, which is near the Fort Deposit exit, is clear following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. 

Troopers say both southbound lanes were blocked when they arrived on scene due to the wreck. 

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly