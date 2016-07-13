Alabama takes center stage at SEC Media Days - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama takes center stage at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has taken the podium at SEC Media Days. Saban gave a nod to former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier who abruptly retired in the middle of the season last year.

Saban called Spurrier a tremendous coach who impacted the program in a very positive way. Meanwhile, Bama fans crowded the foyer at the Winfrey Hotel to catch a glimpse of Saban as he made his way through the lobby under heavy security.

Some of the 'early birds' arrived at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday just to make sure they got a good spot in the lobby. Fans showed up with replica football helmets, programs, footballs with the hope Saban and star players like O.J. Howard will sign them.

Alabama is coming off a national championship season, defeating Clemson 45 to 40 in Glendale, Arizona, in January. Coach Saban says the Crimson Tide had a 'very good' off-season and looks forward to the new season.

