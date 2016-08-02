Prattville Olympic sprinter's mom says Rio probably his last games

Daisy Lowe says this will probably be her son's last Olympics. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

In a quiet neighborhood in Prattville, American sprinter Tyson Gay's mom can't wait for the Rio Olympic games to begin!

Tyson was born in Lexington, Kentucky but Ms. Lowe said she and her husband moved to Prattville after he was recruited by Hyundai Motors to start up its engine plant.

"I talked with him a couple of days ago," said Daisy Lowe. "I love watching him. I can re-watch every meet and still have the same experience," she added.

Photos of Tyson covered some of the walls inside Ms. Lowe's home. Gay will compete in the 4x1 relay during the latter part of the games in about the week and a half.

Opening ceremonies begin Friday night. Tyson is a champion in his own right, regardless of what happens in Rio, an Oympian for more than 10 years.

"He has three gold medals from the world championships in 2007," his mom explained.

Due to scheduling conflicts, she and her family won't be able to attend the games. Lowe talked about some of the concerns across the country regarding security and the Zika virus.

"They protect the athletes really well, and they don't really leave their campsites," Lowe explained

Tyson is 33-years old, and we're told the Olympics in Rio will likely be his last.

"This is what I'm thinking, and he's talked about this. I think he'll coach on the collegiate level," said Lowe.

When Tyson hits the track in the relay, cheering him on will be his biggest fan in Daisy Lowe, a mother's love from more than 4,700 miles away.

