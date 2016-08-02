ASU opens camp under second-year coach Brian Jenkins aiming for "consistency"

How big of a jump can Alabama State make in year number two under head coach Brian Jenkins?

That's the question around the Hornets as they opened fall camp on Tuesday in Montgomery.

Hornets were 6-5 last season and have high expectations entering 2016.

It starts with building off a strong spring.

"Just consistency. We started to become consistent at doing all the right things on both sides of the ball. If we can bring that over (from) spring practice, that will put us in position to win and win early," said coach Brian Jenkins.

ASU opens the seasons against Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 3.

"Right now we are concerned about our team. Each individual on our team and where they fit into our scheme. If they can operate our scheme at a high enough level to where we feel we can win. Once we get that all installed then we will start on San Antonio," stated Jenkins.

