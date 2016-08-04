Auburn grad to continue working as NBC swimming analyst at Rio Olympics

One of the most experienced television analyst in swimming will continue his job as an Olympic swimming analyst for NBC during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games.

Ambrose "Rowdy" Gaines IV will remain the swimming analyst for NBC, a position he has held since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Gaines became popular in the 1980s when he set world records in the 100-meter freestyle in 1981, the 200-meter freestyle in 1982, and when he won three gold medals for the U.S. in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Prior to his Olympic success, Gaines was named the World Swimmer of the Year in 1981, and was also named the SEC's Athlete of the Year in 1981. Gaines finished his career at Auburn as an eight-time NCAA National Champion.

Gaines entered the '84 games as a long shot to make the U.S. team, but ended up setting an Olympic record in the 100-meter freestyle and helped establish a world record by anchoring the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team. Gaines also won a medal by swimming the freestyle anchor in the 4x100-meter medley.

Gaines was also a member of the 1980 U.S. team, which did not compete in the Moscow Games due to the U.S. boycott.

Gaines is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

