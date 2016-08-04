Raycom, AL Dept. of Labor to team up for job fair in Dothan

WSFA 12 News and WDFX Fox 34 are teaming up with the Alabama Department of Labor to host the Wiregrass Regional Job Fair at the Dothan Civic Center.

The job fair will be held on Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and will offer participants the opportunity to talk with employers in the area.

Participants who are interested in finding out more about potential jobs are encouraged to be prepared to interview, bring a resume and dress professionally.

For people who are seeking jobs, visit this website.

