New urgent care facility brings new jobs, options to Enterprise

A new urgent care facility two years in the making is now open in Enterprise.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the new Ivy Creek Urgent Care.

The City of Enterprise is excited for what this facility will bring to the community. It's creating 13 jobs and more options for patients.

Management is looking forward to meeting the growing needs of the community in the new state-of-the-art facility

"We've had some challenges with ground and dirt and all those kind of things, but the local contractor really did a great job," said Mike Bruce, CEO of Ivy Creek Urgent Care.

"In urgent care settings we try to get people in and out as expediently as possible, providing services like x-ray, and we actually have a CT scan here that we can do a quick CIT scan, if it's warranted, lab work, which we can do on facility. All those things can typically turn around in under 30 minutes," said Lee England, Ivy Creek Urgent Care chief medical officer.

Ivy Creek Urgent Care is also partnering with a new pharmacy next door, which provides another convenience for patients.

"Once they walk out of the pharmacy here [it will be] electronically scripted over to the pharmacy, and once you get out of the parking lot, the script will probably be ready when you get to the parking lot," Bruce said.

The facility is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday until 6 p.m. No appointments are needed.

For more information call 239-4822 or log on to ivycreekhealth.com.

