Single-vehicle accident at Ann St. exit on I-85 NB leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

A single-vehicle accident on Interstate-85 Northbound at the Ann Street exit (exit 3) has left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

It is not clear at this time what caused the wreck, or what the vehicle hit but police are attempting to clear the scene.

Police say that while units were working the wreck, a second accident involving two vehicles occurred. Police say one of those vehicles was an unoccupied patrol vehicle. Injuries in that wreck were non-life-threatening.

