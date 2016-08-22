Starting the new school year strong in Wetumpka

As summer fades away and a new school year starts, there can be a mixture of emotions felt by those heading back to class.

One educator at Redland Elementary School is extra excited because she is starting her 20th year of teaching, and her name is Misty Trussell.

Although classes only started a week or two ago, everyone in this 3rd grade group already knows each other. Mrs. Trussell realized the beginning of a new school year can be nerve-racking, so she had everyone meet up to break the ice.

“I just like to get to know the kids before we have to be here, we do that at Pizza Hut; we go and just have pizza, and calm those nerves and get to know each other," Misty Trussell said. "That way when they come to open house they know each other already a bit.”

Even though every student is settling back into a daily routine, Mrs. Trussell is still keeping each day interesting. She is always trying to come up with ways to build new skills for our kiddos and also making the process of learning fun.

“I just find that music help with getting them to remember things and to me acting builds a lot of self-esteem.” Misty Trussell said.

Her work doesn’t stop once the bell rings at the end of the day. Mrs. Trussell keeps the connection strong with her kids by being a fixture in the life in and outside of the classroom.

“If they invite me to their birthday party, I’m going to go if I can. I just think that is important they obviously want you there and they love for their teachers to cheer them on.” Misty Trussell said.

