Nominate a family for the 29th Families of the Year Awards

WSFA is a proud media partner with the Family Guidance Center of Alabama and the Families of the Year Awards. This is the 29th year of the awards, and over those years 135 families in central and south Alabama have been honored.

Strong families are the backbone of strong communities. Love, support, and encouragement within families lead to healthy children growing and developing. The qualities that help families to be strong are the same ones that help communities solve problems and bring people together.

The public is encouraged to nominate an outstanding family today to help highlight how important families are within our community. As we all know strong families come in all shapes and sizes.

Visit the website of Family Guidance Center of Alabama at familyguidancecenter.org to get more information about the Families of the Year Awards Program and how you can nominate a family today.

Nomination deadline is Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

Below is a PDF of the nomination form:

