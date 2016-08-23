16 candidates running for 5 municipal offices in Alex City - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

16 candidates running for 5 municipal offices in Alex City

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alex City mayor's race could be the one to watch Tuesday night as four candidates compete in that election.

City voting records show there are more than 9,000 registered voters in Alex City. As of right now, election officials are reporting a 'moderate' turnout.

Incumbent Charles Shaw is wrapping up his first term as mayor. Shaw owns a refrigeration business in town and he's a former Tallapoosa County Commissioner.

Then, there's Mark Fuller, a Lt. with the Alabama Department of Public Safety. He's also a former Alex City police officer and serves in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.

Mark Lamborne is the owner of a local electrical company and current chairman of the Alex City Zoning Commission.

Jim Nabors wrapped up a 30-year career at the Russell Corporation and served as superintendent for Alex City Schools from 1999 to 2003.

There are four council seats up for grabs with a total of 12 candidates running in those districts.

Alex City voters are also deciding the fate of Sunday liquor sales. City leaders say this is the first time they can recall when residents are getting a chance to vote on it.

