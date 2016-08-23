Voters turn out for municipal elections in the Wiregrass

There are several mayor races in Tuesday's municipal elections in the Wiregrass.

Polling officials in Enterprise say there has been a great turnout through the afternoon. They're expecting a lot more voters to come out Tuesday evening after everyone gets off work.

Mayor Kenneth Boswell is looking to be re-elected, while Milton Shipman and Lister Reeves are vying to take his position. There are also several candidates running for city council in this election.

In Ozark, the current mayor has decided not to run again. Three candidates are looking to take his place - Bob Bunting, Mike Barefiled and Andy Gilland.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m.

