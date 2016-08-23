Prattville mayoral race: Incumbent Gillespie wins big

Prattville mayoral incumbent Bill Gillespie says he's looking forward to serving the city he loves so much for another four years.

With 90 percent of the districts accounted for, Gillespie won his re-election in a landslide victory.

With just provisional ballots left to tabulate, Gillespie garnered 3,579 votes, or 91.65 percent.

His challenger, political newcomer David Melling, got 326 votes, or 8.35 percent.

The newly minted two-term mayor gathered at city hall with a large crowd to watch the results trickle in Tuesday evening.

Gillespie admits he was nervous being challenged by Melling, but he says the citizens have spoken and he's proud.

Gillespie offered up some tangible goals for the Prattville community, which includes looking at infrastructure, quality of life programs and how the city can work better with the board of education.

“My door is always open, my cell phone is out there, I'm out and about anytime they see me, anything we can do just let us know. We have some projects still that we want to complete, we have several projects that we want to get started because when you move into the municipal world projects take a good while but it also takes a grassroots effort. It takes the citizens wanting to get behind them to make the projects happen,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says it’s been a long several months so he's looking forward to celebrating at his victory party, but its back to business as usual Wednesday morning.

