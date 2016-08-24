Ozark mayoral candidates prepare for runoff election

Campaigning is not over for two mayoral candidates in Ozark.

Mike Barefield and Bob Bunting will compete to be the next Mayor of Ozark in a runoff election in six weeks.

In Tuesday's municipal election, Barefield led the race with 1,170 votes and Bunting was right behind him with 1,133 votes.

A runoff is necessary for the race because none of the three candidates received 50 percent of votes. They were hoping for a new mayor

to be announced for Ozark Tuesday night.

"When you have three good candidates, and I think all three of us were good candidates, I think we all had Ozark's best interest in mind so you know there's going to probably be a runoff," Barefield said.

Bunting was out of town on Wednesday, but last week when we spoke to him he hoped there wouldn't be a runoff.

"I'm not looking forward to a runoff because it's gruesome out there. Maybe the September weather will be a little bit better than August weather; I attempted to knock on all and every door I could find," Bunting said.

Both candidates have things they plan to tackle as soon as they're elected.

"Billy Blackwell has done a great job as our mayor and I've enjoyed serving with him. He's put us on the right track on economic development, especially in retail development and I would like to take that and run with it with our economic development committee," Barefield said.

The runoff election for Ozark is scheduled for October.

