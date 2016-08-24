ASU Coach Brian Jenkins: "I'm in a good mood about this football team"

Alabama State is counting down the days until it's opener with Texas-San Antonio.



The big road opener is set for Sept. 3.

Coach Brian Jenkins and the guys have moved on to the next Phase of practices.

That phase is all about focusing on their week one opponent.

Coach Jenkins says he likes where the Hornets are at right now and says competition for starting spots is still going strong.

"We are going to keep this thing open all the way up to game time. I think that's an interesting way of doing it. It allows each player to come out every day and know he has a chance to still compete for a starting job at every position. I think that creates competition which we need. It's been working really good for us," Jenkins stated.

Coach Jenkins says he is in a "good mood" about his team, but there is still work to do.

"We're continuing to be a work in progress. That's just the way it is. We are just at that point where we feel good, but we are not good enough. We see some things we have to do better. When we realize that as a coaching staff, We are going to continue to work our guys so we can hopefully be the best football team we can be," Jenkins said.

