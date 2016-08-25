Ken Hare's Natural Alabama: Wood Storks late summer visitors to - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

The Great Outdoors

Ken Hare's Natural Alabama: Wood Storks late summer visitors to AL

(Source: WSFA 12 NEWS) (Source: WSFA 12 NEWS)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Don't worry; they're not delivering babies. But the Wood Stork, the only species of stork that breeds and nests in the United States, is a regular visitor to Alabama in late summer.

As recently as four decades ago, scientists believed the American Wood Stork might not exist in the wild  in the United States sometime after the turn of the century. (A distinct population of Wood Storks that breeds from Mexico to Argentina is not as threatened.) Loss of crucial habitat in South Florida, where most of the American Wood Storks nested at that time, caused the numbers of nesting pairs of Wood Storks to decline precipitously.

"The southeast United States breeding population of the wood stork declined from an estimated 20,000 pairs in the 1930s to about 10,000 pairs by 1960, and to a low of approximately 5,000 pairs in the late 1970s," according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report.

[View Ken's slideshow]

In just the Florida Everglades, formerly a prime nesting area, the number of breeding pairs plummeted from 2,500 in 1969 to just 100 in 1994.

But the bird proved a little more resilient than scientists believed. Over the past three decades, the Wood Stork expanded its breeding areas farther north in Florida and in Georgia and South Carolina. The number of breeding pairs stabilized, and the Wood Stork was removed from the U.S. Endangered Species List in 2014. However, the species remains on the Threatened List.

There is speculation among naturalists that the Wood Stork is a likely breeder today somewhere deep in the swamps of Alabama, but confirmations have been hard to come by. Anyone who believes they have spotted a Wood Stork nest in Alabama should report it to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or to a reputable birding group such as the Alabama Ornithological Society (www.aosbirds.org) or Birmingham Audubon (birminghamaudubon.org).

However, even though regular nesting in Alabama remains to be confirmed, Wood Storks are common visitors to the state from late July to early fall.

After breeding season, Wood Storks spread out from their breeding areas into much of Alabama and Mississippi. (Less regular sightings have been reported far up the Mississippi River Valley, up the East Coast and even into southern Canada.)

Last summer I was able to photograph two adult Wood Storks at a farm pond off Mount Zion Road in South Montgomery County. A few weeks later I and a friend visiting from Maine, birder Rob O'Connell, spotted three flying about 10 miles farther south.

But a few weeks ago fellow Alabama Ornithological Society member Larry Gardella reported seeing Wood Storks in South Montgomery County off Trotman Road. When I stopped by to check it out about 7:15 p.m., I knew from more than a mile away that something was happening because I was seeing several Wood Storks flying in that direction.

But I never thought I would see 36 Wood Storks, six juvenile White Ibis, a Great Blue Heron, a Little Blue Heron, and a Great Egret all in the same small slough at the same time. There were so many I could never get them all in one photo. (See photos.)

The light was terrible; close to sunset and overcast between me and what little was left of the sun, so the photos were just so-so. Still, it was a magical moment.

I posted a few photos on the AOS Facebook page and on the Birding Alabama Facebook site, and Greg Harber of Birmingham Audubon pointed out that all of the storks in the photos appeared to be juveniles because of yellowish bills -- a good field mark. So I enlarged all the photos on my computer and checked them, and while there were about six birds for which I could not definitively tell bill color, all I could identify had the tell-tale yellowish bills. So my guess is that all 36 of the birds I saw were in fact juveniles. (See photo gallery.)

I came back the next day with friend David McVay, but the birds were missing from the slough. However, just before sunset, they started flying in -- wave after wave. The light was again poor for photography, but we did manage to get a few photos. (See photo gallery.) I estimated 45 birds flew over, landing this time too far into the swamp to see them on the ground.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife report lists sightings of Wood Storks over the years in 40 counties in Alabama. They have been reported as regular visitors to the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge and to lakes in Hale, Marengo and Perry counties. But it's likely that they can be seen virtually anywhere in Alabama this time of the year, with sightings more likely in the southern and western portions of the state.

Ken Hare is a veteran newspaper writer and editor who writes regularly for wsfa.com. Feedback appreciated by email at khare@wsfa.com.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • THE GREAT OUTDOORSKen Hare's Natural AlabamaMore>>

  • Natural Alabama

    Bird species abound in Northwest Alabama

    Bird species abound in Northwest Alabama

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:13 AM EST2017-12-03 15:13:06 GMT
    It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpgIt gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

    There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

    More >>

    There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

    More >>

  • Natural Alabama

    Boat trip into Mobile-Tensaw Delta is magical

    Boat trip into Mobile-Tensaw Delta is magical

    Sunday, November 5 2017 9:34 AM EST2017-11-05 14:34:07 GMT
    A Bald Eagle soaring over the delta (Photo Ken Hare)A Bald Eagle soaring over the delta (Photo Ken Hare)

    To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

    More >>

    To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

    More >>

  • Natural Alabama

    Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert

    Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-10-30 10:05:33 GMT
    Field trip leader Andrew Haffenden points out a warbler at the Fort Morgan stables area. (Photo Ken Hare).jpgField trip leader Andrew Haffenden points out a warbler at the Fort Morgan stables area. (Photo Ken Hare).jpg

    NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get.  It is one of the best ways ...

    More >>

    NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get.  It is one of the best ways ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly