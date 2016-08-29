Ready to engage, educate and inspire at MacMillan

Exciting, fun, upbeat… you'll find all of those qualities and more in one MacMillan classroom courtesy of teacher Amber Flen.

Ms. Flen is a seasoned veteran with almost a decade of experience under her belt. This ASU grad was motivated to become a teacher by the educators who taught her as a child…

Amber Flen: "When I was growing up in school my teachers really had a good, positive impact on me. So when I got older I decided that is what I wanted to do, because I knew that is what they had given me, so I wanted to give back to the community."



As Ms. Flen head into this new academic year, her overall goal is simple: she want to keep a positive attitude and give back to her students with the hopes that they can do the same in the future…

Amber Flen: "I know they depend on me, and I know my opinion counts. So I just want to make sure that when they are at school they're safe, they feel comfortable and that they are ready to learn… so I feel great that I can give that to them, and that when later on when they become adults they can give that back."

Her 2nd graders personalities match hers perfect, and together each individual in the classroom is always learning something new… even the teacher!!

Amber Flen: "They are so inquisitive… they are always inquiring, asking question, which makes me learn more, so they help keep me on my toes and allow me to be a lifelong learner as well… so we just learn together."