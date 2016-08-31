Trojans to recognize 2001 football team during Alumni Weekend

Big weekend for Troy University football!

Trojans open at home against Austin Peay but it is also alumni weekend.

The 2001 Troy football team will be recognized this weekend.

That's the team that made the transition from Division 1-AA to Division 1-A (now FCS and FBS).

Coach Neal Brown says from now on the Trojans will have an alumni weekend and honor a different team every year.

"A lot of participants from that team will be here in attendance. Doing a function on Friday night, and on Saturday we are going to recognize them during the game. That is going to be fun. We are going to be educating our football team about the transition to Division-I as we go about this week," Neal Brown stated.

The 2001 Troy football team finished the season with a 7-4 record.

One of the biggest highlights that year was a 21-9 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.

